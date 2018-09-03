Word to the wise: Don't throw on Belleville (Mich.) star Andre Seldon

The finest performance of cornerback Andre Seldon’s career was complete when the reality set in he may not have an opportunity to equal it.

“Obviously I’m going to want some more action later,” he said, “but I don’t feel they’re going to throw my way so I probably need to go on the offensive side of the ball.”

Who in their right mind is going to throw anywhere near the Belleville junior after he intercepted three passes to highlight the Tigers 48-24 victory over Livonia Churchill?

The 5-feet-8, 180-pound Michigan commit was the definition of lockdown corner and also had a fourth pick negated by a penalty.

Belleville desperately needed a performance like this from Seldon because Churchill (1-1) dominated the first half, leading 14-0 before settling for a 24-21 halftime edge.

