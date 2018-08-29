Yonkers (N.Y.) school district condenses eight HS football teams down to two

If you’re still skeptical about the declining participation in high school football, let the town of Yonkers serve as definitive proof: A town of eight schools with eight traditional football teams now sports just two.

As reported by New York ABC affiliate WABC, the eight high schools in Yonkers all saw significant declines in participation in recent years, leading district officials to determine that the best way forward was to merge the eight existing teams down into two.

.@MayorMikeSpano & @YonkersSchools kicked off the inaugural season of the newly merged Yonkers Public Schools Varsity & JV high school football programs. YPD & YFD have embraced the 2 teams, Yonkers Brave & Yonkers Force, & have committed their support both on & off the field! pic.twitter.com/clGsRlrlOd — City of Yonkers (@CityofYonkers) August 28, 2018

The two teams — now called the Brave and Force — each consist of student athletes from four different schools. The decision to build two traditional sized teams from the district’s schools came a year after both Gorton High School and Saunders Trades & Technical High School moved down from 11-man football to 8-man football.

“It’s going to take a few years to get the numbers back up but football is in a great state right now as far as safety,” Vic Chiappa, head coach of the Yonkers Brave, told WABC.

And while the city’s players recognize that there will be some awkwardness with the forced assimilation of players from different schools, they can all agree that the most important thing is that they continue to compete.