York (Penn.) High's Dayjure Stewart breaks rushing record with 463 yards

Dayjure Stewart doesn’t like playing football in the rain.

He’s still pretty happy about how Friday night went, though.

Playing in a torrential downpour that rendered his team’s passing attack dormant, Stewart produced the best game of his sterling senior season, rushing 39 times for 463 yards and four touchdowns as York High (Penn.) beat Northern York, 42-7, at home in the first round of the District 3 Class 5A playoffs. It’s the Bearcats’ first District 3 playoff win since 2008.

Stewart broke the record for most rushing yards in a District 3 playoff game with his performance. The mark was previously held by West York grad Brandon Real, who rushed for 406 yards on 31 carries in a 2008 win over Conrad Weiser.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Stewart said he was aware of the record heading into the game, but that it wasn’t the team’s focus to chase it.

“We talked about it a little bit, but we knew it was going to be hard with the rain,” he said. “I don’t really (like playing in the rain). It’s slippery and I fumbled a couple times.

“Our tennis court (workouts) at the beginning of the season kept me in shape. Every day at practice we preach hard work and conditioning. That keeps me pushing in the fourth quarter.”

It took Stewart just four carries to go over the 100-yard mark on Friday. On the Bearcats’ first drive, he started with two short runs before breaking loose for a 57-yard touchdown on third down. The next series, he went 76 yards for another score as the Bearcats took a 14-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.

He reached 200 yards by the end of the first quarter.

Stewart displayed his full skillset throughout the game, juking and dancing past defenders in the open field and running an opponent over on one play. On his record-breaking run in the final two minutes of the game, he showed his speed by bursting 87 yards for his fourth touchdown.

York High head coach Russ Stoner said that Stewart, who currently has Division I FCS offers from , showed that he is capable of playing for a major Division I program.

“I think he’s a Power Five (conference) guy,” Stoner said, referring to the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. “He’s a stallion.

