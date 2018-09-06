Youth football coach leaves profanity-laced voicemail threatening 11-year-old who switched teams

A Jersey Shore football coach, who played five seasons in the NFL, left a profanity-filled voicemail for the parent of an 11-year-old child on a rival team, threatening to send his players after the running back in an upcoming game.

The 44-second message, obtained by the Asbury Park Press and the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey, was delivered Aug. 25 by Charlie Rogers, a coach in Matawan’s American Youth Football organization. He’s also the offensive coordinator at St. John Vianney High School, one of the state’s top prep programs.

In the voicemail left for Chris Schuster, whose son left Matawan AYF to play for the East Brunswick-based Saint Bart’s Buffalos, Rogers declares at one point, “We are going to blitz every (expletive) play until your guy comes out of the game.”

Saint Bart’s and Matawan are scheduled to play Oct. 7.

“The fact that this is a youth football coach and a paid high school coach makes it that much more disturbing,” Schuster said.

Schuster and youth football officials said the voice on the phone message belongs to Rogers, the former Jersey Shore football star who played with the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins.

When reached by telephone, Rogers, 42, declined to comment on the voicemail.

“I love all kids. I put my heart and soul into my kids,” he said.

Schuster had been the acting president of Matawan AYF, but said he stepped down from his position immediately after the incident when the organization declined to take any action against Rogers.

“These kids don’t wish harm on any other kid. It’s the coach’s views that make this so dangerous,” Schuster said.

Last Sunday, Rogers was still coaching Matawan AYF’s midget team, and he was on the sideline last Friday night for St. John Vianney, whose head coach, Joe Martucci, is listed as a member of the board of directors of Matawan AYF. Martucci was the long-time head coach at Matawan Regional High School, where Rogers played for, and coached under him.

On Thursday, the Jersey Shore AYF will hold a hearing on the situation according to president Lou Montanaro, who confirmed that Matawan AYF did eventually offer to suspend Rogers for one game.

Martucci indicated that he had heard the voicemail and discussed it with Rogers.

“I’ve heard it, we discussed it in depth,” said Martucci, a councilman in Aberdeen. “The whole thing was directed at Chris Schuster, a friend of his, and they were just talking about the game. He wasn’t talking about any specific kid. The whole thing had to do with Chris being the president of the Matawan AYF and taking his kid out because he wasn’t starting.

“I said, ‘Chuck, you can’t put things into words like that on a tape. Once it’s on voicemail it’s there, in the public.’ I think the whole thing got blown way out of proportion.”

In the message, which you can listen to by clicking on the video at the top of this story,Rogers says: “Hey Chris, this is coach Charlie, dog. I’m telling you right now, today in the summertime before we’ve even started a game yet, right, we are going to blitz every (expletive) play until your guy come out the game. So don’t bring him to the game. You know I’m pissed off about this (expletive) right here. And I’m telling you, I swear to god, we are going to blitz, we don’t care if we give up a badge or not, we’re blitzing everybody. We are blitzing every single (expletive) play. And (inaudible) that it’s a bad (expletive) move and I don’t like it and it’s a stupid move and we are going to blitz every single (expletive) play. Hang that (expletive) up, Hill … every play!”

Montanero indicated he had listened to the voicemail, but did not want to comment on it.

“Typically when a complaint comes in anywhere through the league it will be heard by a hearing committee or the executive board and it could be for any different reason,” Montanero said. “It is standard practice for us to hear things like this when complaints come in.”