Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Zacch Pickens, T.L. Hanna

Photo: Ken Ruinard/Independent Mail

Football

Zacch Pickens

School: T.L. Hanna (Anderson, S.C.)
Position: Defensive end
Height: 6-4
Weight: 268
College: South Carolina

Pickens is a ferocious pass-rusher with great footwork and a motor that never shuts off.

