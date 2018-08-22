Chosen 25 Recruiting Profile: Zacch Pickens, T.L. Hanna

Zacch Pickens
School: T.L. Hanna (Anderson, S.C.)
Position: Defensive end
Height: 6-4
Weight: 268
College: South Carolina
Pickens is a ferocious pass-rusher with great footwork and a motor that never shuts off.
