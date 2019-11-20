10-year-old shot at Camden High-Pleasantville football game has died

PLEASANTVILLE – A 10-year-old boy shot at a high school football game here died from his wounds Wednesday, authorities said.

The death of Micah Tennant led to murder charges against the accused shooter, 31-year-old Alvin Wyatt of Atlantic City, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Wyatt allegedly shot the boy during an attack on another Atlantic City man at Friday night’s playoff football game between Camden High School and Pleasantville High School.

The intended target, 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah, was wounded, while a bullet grazed the arm of a 15-year-old boy.

Micah’s death was announced about an hour before the two teams were to conclude their game at Linoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner expressed his agency’s “sincere condolences to the Tennant family on the tragic passing of Micah.”

“Words at this time seem so insufficient to portray the anger and outrage that our community feels regarding his loss,” Tyner said.

He said the Atlantic City boy’s “spirit will live on in so many people that he inspired.”

As soon as the boy’s death was announced, condolence messages appeared at the Facebook page of Micah’s mother, Angela Tennant.

“Prayers to you and the family, Queen,” posted CheQuai Strickland of Maple Shade. “I couldn’t fathom your pain and anguish during this time.”

“Prayers your way,” said Jessica Figueroa of Camden. “God knows this pain is unbearable.”

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. during the football game’s third quarter.

The gunfire is believed to have resulted from a dispute with its origins in Atlantic City, police say.

A court record indicates Wyatt came to the game after being told Abdullah was in the Pleasantville bleachers.