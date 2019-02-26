12-U Bullpen Sessions Part 1: Playing Catch

From the grainy black and white footage of the 1920s and ’30s to Kevin Costner and his Ghost Dad in “Field of Dreams,” when you think of baseball, there is usually some imagery of playing a game of catch. It’s one of the pillars of the game.

Young baseball players, however, can sometimes get off on the wrong foot —literally — while playing catch, especially when it comes to throwing their first bullpen sessions.

In this YSPN360 exclusive video, Coach Jim Brower of the Seattle Mariners takes a mound visit with the 12-U Aces out there and breaks down the proper mechanics — including what to look for, coaches — during the first part of the ‘pen: playing catch.

