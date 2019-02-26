USA Today Sports

12-U Bullpen Sessions Part 1: Playing Catch

12-U Bullpen Sessions Part 1: Playing Catch

Baseball

12-U Bullpen Sessions Part 1: Playing Catch

By February 26, 2019

By: |

From the grainy black and white footage of the 1920s and ’30s to Kevin Costner and his Ghost Dad in “Field of Dreams,” when you think of baseball, there is usually some imagery of playing a game of catch. It’s one of the pillars of the game.

Young baseball players, however, can sometimes get off on the wrong foot —literally — while playing catch, especially when it comes to throwing their first bullpen sessions.

In this YSPN360 exclusive video, Coach Jim Brower of the Seattle Mariners takes a mound visit with the 12-U Aces out there and breaks down the proper mechanics — including what to look for, coaches — during the first part of the ‘pen: playing catch.

For more sports instructional and educational content and info on YSPN360’s In It To Earn It program, check out YSPN360.com and register (it’s FREE!).

YSPN360.com is a partner of USA TODAY High School Sports.

, , , , Baseball, YSPN360

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/12-u-bullpen-sessions-part-1-playing-catch
12-U Bullpen Sessions Part 1: Playing Catch
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.