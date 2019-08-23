12-U Bullpen Sessions: The Leg Lift

If you think of a pitcher’s mechanics like driving a car, the leg lift would be in the first few pages of the manual. The “puttin’ it in gear” so to speak, it’s one of the pitcher’s most essential pieces of the puzzle: balance, control, power — the beginning of everything else.

And, as expected, it can also be a problematic aspect to develop (especially for young pitchers who are just beginning).

In this exclusive YSPN360 video, we give the proverbial keys to Seattle Mariners bullpen coach Jim Brower, who breaks down the leg lift for 12-U pitchers and offers a few helpful tips for the bullpen coaches!

For more instructional and educational sports content from our top-level coaches, athletes, mentors, and professionals check out YSPN360.com

