Photo: Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports

15-year-old Coco Gauff beats Jelena Ostapenko for first WTA title

By October 13, 2019

LINZ, Austria (AP) — American teenager Coco Gauff won her first WTA title by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 to capture the Upper Austria Ladies on Sunday.

The 15-year-old Gauff, who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon and third round at the U.S. Open, bounced back after losing a one-sided second set to win comfortably.

Gauff had earlier called Linz “my little lucky place” and its charm held for the teenager through the final despite a late wobble. After racing out to a 5-0 lead in the deciding set, Gauff dropped two late games to Ostapenko before closing out the match.

https://usatodayhss.com/2019/15-year-old-coco-gauff-beats-jelena-ostapenko-for-first-wta-title
She’s done it. At just 15, Coco Gauff has won her first WTA title.

