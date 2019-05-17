VIDEO: 15-year-old female weightlifter Mahailya Reeves benches 380 pounds

Mahailya Reeves earned national attention here and elsewhere in early 2019 when she set state records with her bench press marks. Now she’s making even her own previous exploits seem almost everyday.

After setting the Florida state mark with bench presses of 355 and then 360 pounds, the 15-year-old Union County High School (Lake Butler, Fla.) star obliterated her previous top mark by benching 380 pounds.

This is the moment Reeves cleared 380, and actually did so without any serious distress.

SHE JUST BENCHED 380 😳 (via mahailya_myshelle/IG) pic.twitter.com/f9Jywu4raJ — Overtime (@overtime) May 16, 2019

Because this lift came during a practice session, which obviously did not include a judge, so it won’t officially top her existing marks.

However, now that Reeves is armed with the knowledge that she quite obviously is capable of getting up 380, it seems like only a matter of time until she does that — or more — in an official setting, further establishing herself as one of the top female wrestlers in the nation, with an eye on a potential Olympic berth in either 2020 or, more likely, 2024.

For now, she can be content knowing she’s setting the standard for prep weightlifting near and far.