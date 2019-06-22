High school basketball fight spills outside, ends with 15-year-old getting shot

After a fight involving about 70 people spilled out of a Michigan high school basketball game Friday, a 15-year-old was shot in the chest, according to NBC25News.

The victim, a male, was taken to the hospital and in critical condition as of Friday.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 in the parking lot outside Carman-Ainsworth High School (Flint, Michigan) as the Deal Classic Underclassman Showcase and dunk contest were taking place inside, according to ABC12.

Ten minors were detained for questioning, Flint Township Police Lt. Brad Wangler told ABC12. He did not know if any were the shooter as of Friday.

The department was still reviewing footage of the fight to see who shot the gun, the outlet reported.

Police told ABC12 they had recovered multiple weapons from members of the detained group.

Not only were hundreds of people at the basketball event, according to NBC25News, but a production of Grease was taking place as well.

The musical was halted as the school went on lockdown.