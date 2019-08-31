17-year-old arrested after (Mobile, Alabama) football game shooting

Police arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a shooting at Ladd Peebles Stadium, and he now faces nine counts of attempted murder.

As reported by WKRG-TV, Deangelo Parnell, 17, turned himself into police on Saturday morning. He attends LeFlore High School (Mobile, Alabama), the school that was playing against Williamson High School (Mobile, Alabama) at Ladd Peebles Friday.

WKRG-TV reported that Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said those injured range in age from 15-18. At least ten people were injured in the incident.

The Mayor of Mobile, Sandy Stimpson, released a statement on Twitter, saying: “Our children and their families deserve to enjoy a high school football game or any public event without the thought of gun violence. As a community, we will heal. As a community, we have to get the guns out of the hands of our youth.”

Mobile’s Police Chief could not tell WKRG-TV if Parnell had a criminal record as a juvenile.