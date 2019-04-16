2018-19 ALL-USA Alabama Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Alabama Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Bucky McMillan, Mountain Brook

A Naismith National High School Coach of the Year finalist, McMillan led the Spartans to their third straight Class 7A state championship. Mountain Brook, with star forward Trendon Watford, won 17 straight at one point and finished 31-3.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Trendon Watford, F, Mountain Brook, 6-9/230, Sr.

The five-star recruit has yet to make his college decision, but finished his high school career with a championship season, during which he averaged 23 points and 11 rebounds a game.

Kobe Brown, G/F, Lee (Huntsville), 6-5/225, Sr.

Brown, a Texas Tech signee, averaged 24.1 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists a game while earning Super All-State honors.

DeAntoni Gordon, F, LeFlore Magnet (Mobile), 6-8/195, Sr.

Ranked fourth among the state’s 2019 recruits, Gordon signed with Wichita State before recording 21.1 points and 9.5 rebound a game as a senior.

Demond Robinson, F, Lee (Huntsville), 6-8/245, Sr.

The Murray State recruit averaged a double-double with 15.2 points and 10.5 rebounds a game while earning Class 7A all-state honors.

Kam Woods, G, Pinson Valley (Pinson), 6-0/160, Jr.

Woods posted 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists a game while also recording 2.5 steals en route to a Super All-State honor.

SECOND TEAM

JaLon Johnson, G, Hillcrest (Tuscaloosa), 6-0/170, Sr.

Mark Sears, G, Muscle Shoals, 6-0/170, Jr.

Jayden Stone, G, Sacred Heart Catholic (Anniston), 6-3/185, Jr.

Cameron Tucker, G, Wenonah (Birmingham), 6-1/175, Sr.

Jaykwon Walton, F, Carver (Montgomery), 6-6/195, Sr.