2018-19 ALL-USA Alabama Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Alabama Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

GIRLS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Girls Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Girls Basketball Team

BOYS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tammy West, Cold Springs (Bremen)

In 2008, Cold Springs set a state record for made 3-pointers in a season with 336 and won a state championship in the process. This season, the Eagles broke that record with 340 3s and won the 2A state title, winning their five tournament games by an average of 20 points.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

River Baldwin, C, Pleasant Home (Andalusia), 6-5, Sr.

The Florida State recruit and USA TODAY ALL-USA second-team selection averaged 24.9 points and 13.8 rebounds per game.

Sarah Ashlee Barker, G, Spain Park (Hoover), 5-9, Jr.

Barker has verbally committed to Georgia and earned Alabama Sports Writers Association Super All-State honors after recording 20.2 points and 9.5 steals.

Elizabeth Hill, F, Cold Springs (Bremen), 5-11, Jr.

Hill, who averaged 16.6 points a game, played through pain all season after undergoing surgery to treat exertional compartment syndrome, which caused pressure and swelling in her legs.

Annie Hughes, G, Pisgah, 5-9, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and Auburn signee scored 21.4 points and grabbed seven rebounds per game.

Joiya Maddox, G, Hoover, 6-0, Sr.

Picked to the Alabama Sports Writers Association Super All-State team, the Rutgers recruit contributed 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds a game.

SECOND TEAM

Maori Davenport, F, Charles Henderson (Troy), 6-4, Sr.

Quintasia Leatherwood, G, Central (Tuscaloosa), 5-2, Jr.

Destinee McGhee, F, James Clemens (Madison), 6-2, Jr.

Amiya Payne, G, Hewitt-Trussville, 5-11, So.

Marisa Snodgrass, G, Hazel Green, 5-5, Sr.