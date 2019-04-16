2018-19 ALL-USA Alaska Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Alaska Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Boys Basketball Team

COACH OF THE YEAR

Eric Stockhausen, Ketchikan

Ketchikan claimed its first state title in 45 years this past season under Stockhausen’s guidance. The Kings cemented the Class 4A state championship with a 57-53 triumph over Dimond.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Sullivan Menard, G, Colony (Palmer), 6-3/210, Sr.

Menard captured Alaska’s Gatorade Player of the Year honors, averaging 15.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this past season. He led Colony to the Class 4A state semifinals and will play for DePaul this fall.

Daniel Headdings, G, Wasilla, 6-3/170, Sr.

The New Mexico signee averaged 20.4 points and grabbed 3.7 rebounds per game while leading Wasilla to the Class 4A regional tournament.

Patrick McMahon, F, Colony (Palmer), 6-6/185, So.

McMahon, a First Team All-State selection, netted a game-high 19 points with 19 rebounds in a 62-38 win over Soldotna to lead Colony to a third-place finish in the Class 4A state tournament.

Kaeleb Johnson, F/G, East (Anchorage), 6-4/180, Sr.

Johnson earned First Team All-State honors while leading the Thunderbirds to the Class 4A quarterfinals.

Isaiah Moses, G, Dimond (Anchorage), 5-11/170, Jr.

Moses scored a game-high 23 points, including five three-pointers, in a 42-34 win over Colony in the Class 4A semifinals.

SECOND TEAM

Chris Lee, G, Ketchikan, 5-11/150, Sr.

Marcus Lee, G, Ketchikan, 5-9/150, Sr.

Jeremiah Hersrud, G, Colony (Palmer), 5-8/132, So.

Terrell Peter, F/G, West Valley (Fairbanks), 6-2/190, Jr.

Quinn McHenry, F/G, Monroe Catholic (Fairbanks), 6-4/175, So.