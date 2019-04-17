2018-19 ALL-USA Alaska Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Alaska Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

GIRLS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Girls Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Girls Basketball Team

BOYS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jim Young, Dimond (Anchorage)

Young guided Dimond to a second consecutive Class 4A state championship this past season. The Lynx capped the 2018-19 campaign with a 29-5 record after topping Bartlett in the state final, 62-57.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Alissa Pili, F, Dimond (Anchorage), 6-0, Sr.

The University of Southern California signee captured Gatorade Player of the Year honors for the third consecutive year after leading the Lynx to a second straight Class 4A state title. Pili exploded for 40 points in Dimond’s championship-clinching win over Bartlett and finished her prep career with a state record 2,614 career points.

Chasity Selden-Horn, G, Chugiak (Eagle River), 5-7, Jr.

A First Team All-State selection, Selden-Horn averaged 21.3 points in the Class 4A state tournament where she led Chugiak to a third-place finish.

Sierra Tate, G, West Valley, 5-6, Sr.

Tate eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for her prep career this past season, helping to lead West Valley to the Class 4A quarterfinals.

Jordan Todd, C/F, Anchorage Christian (Anchorage), 6-1, Sr.

Todd earned First Team All-State honors after leading Anchorage Christian to an undefeated season (33-0) and its third straight Class 3A state title, scoring 14 points with seven rebounds in the championship clincher.

Bethany Carstens, G, Nikiski, 5-10, Sr.

Carsten was chosen as the Class 3A Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, averaging 20 points per game and collecting more than 1,000 points in her prep career.

SECOND TEAM

Azaria Robinson, F, West (Anchorage), 6-0, Sr.

Olivia Davies, G, Wasilla, 5-9, Sr.

Caitlin Pusich, F, Juneau-Douglas (Juneau), 5-11, Sr.

Ituau Tuisaula, G/F, Soldotna, 6-0, Jr.

Amelia Uhila, G, Bartlett (Anchorage), 5-7 So.