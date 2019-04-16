2018-19 ALL-USA Arkansas Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Arkansas Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Boys Basketball Team

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dyun Long, Magnolia

Magnolia upset No. 1 seed Mills University Studies 78-76 with an overtime buzzer beater to win the Class 4A championship, the program’s first title in 21 years. The Panthers finished with a record of 24-5.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Isaac McBride, G, Baptist Prep (Little Rock), 6-1/185, Sr.

Named the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, McBride, a Kansas recruit, put up 28.9 points a game, and also averaged 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Timothy Ceaser, F, Marion, 6-9, 180, Sr.

In his first year at Marion, Ceaser helped the Patriots win the Class 5A state title while averaging 14.5 points, 10.8 rebound and 4.2 assists per game.

Davonte Davis, G, Jacksonville, 6-4/170, Jr.

Davis announced his verbal commitment to Oklahoma State in December and averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and six assists a game as a senior.

Chris Moore, F, West Memphis, 6-6/235, Jr.

Selected to the Arkansas Sports Media Super Team, Moore averaged 18 points and 16 rebounds a game.

Marcedus Leech, G, Jonesboro, 6-5/170, Sr.

An Iowa State recruit, Leech came back after suffering a broken leg over the summer and posted 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game.

SECOND TEAM

Allen Flanigan, F, Parkview Magnet (Little Rock), 6-5/ 200, Sr.

Akol Mawein, F, Southwest Christian (Little Rock), 6-8/180, Sr.

Nick Ongenda, C, Southwest Christian (Little Rock), 6-11/190, Sr.

Detrick Reeves, G, Marion, 6-3/185, Jr.

Stetson Smith, G, Bald Knob, 6-6/185, Jr.