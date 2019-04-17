2018-19 ALL-USA Arkansas Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Arkansas Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jeremy Simon, Wonderville (Hattieville)

Simon won 73 games, but no titles, in three seasons at Sacred Heart before taking the job at Wonderville. In his first season, he led the Daredevils to a 38-6 record and the Class A championship.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Marquesha Davis, G, Springdale, 6-3, Sr.

Davis will take her talents to Arkansas next season, but a strong finish to her high school career included 21.3 points and 10 rebounds a game.

Elauna Eaton, G, Nettleton (Jonesboro), 6-0, Jr.

Picked to the first team of the Arkansas Sports Media Super Team, Eaton scored 16.2 points per game to go along with 4.5 rebounds.

Sasha Goforth, G, Fayetteville, 6-1, Jr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year and Class 6A West MVP averaged 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds a game.

Whitlee Layne, G, Norfork, 6-0, Sr.

The all-time leading scorer in Arkansas girls basketball history with 3,626 points, Layne averaged 22.9 a game.

Jersey Wolfenbarger, G, Fort Smith Northside, 6-2, So.

Wolfenbarger, who scored 15.7 points per game, hit the game-winning shot in the Class 6A state final and was named tournament MVP.

SECOND TEAM

Amber Brown, F, Little Rock Christian, 6-0, Sr.

Isabella Higginbottom, G, Batesville, 5-8, So.

Wynter Rogers, F, Little Rock Christian, 6-0, So.

Destiny Salary, F, Jonesboro, 6-0, Jr.

Kaley Shipman, G, Mountain View, 5-7, Sr.