2018-19 ALL-USA Baseball Player of the Year: Bobby Witt Jr., Colleyville Heritage

The ALL-USA Baseball Teams for the 2018-19 season were selected by the USA TODAY High School Sports staff based on performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

COACH OF THE YEAR: John Weber, Cypress

Bobby Witt Jr.

School: Colleyville (Texas) Heritage

Position: SS

Height/Weight: 6-1/185

Class: 2019

Bobby Witt Jr. isn’t just the top-ranked player in Perfect Game’s 2019 rankings.

He’s among the best prospect out of high school in recent memory.

“We’ve had Bobby Witt No. 1 for about three years, really since we first got to see him play,” said Perfect Game’s Greg Sabers. “He’s definitely, in the last 10 years, it’s pretty easy to make an argument that he’s the top high school prospect.”

With people around baseball raving, stats to back it up, being named a Golden Spikes Award finalist and a championship under his belt, Witt has been named the 2019 ALL-USA Baseball Player of the Year.

The Colleyville Heritage (Texas) star hit .489 with 15 home runs, 65 runs scored and 55 RBI with nine triples and 14 doubles as he led the Panthers to the 5A Texas championship. Witt also pitched occasionally, picking up five saves and striking out 21 in 10.2 innings.

This season, Witt had 19 games of multiple hits. He also had 19 stolen bases, including two in the semifinals, which was one of five multi-steal games. In the field, Witt only had one error in 122 total chances, good for a .992 fielding percentage.

“Witt has a chance to be a very, very good defensive shortstop,” said ESPN’s Keith Law. “He’s got good hands, he’s got a great arm, he can really run.”

All that added up to a championship and being picked No. 2 overall in the MLB Draft by the Kansas City Royals.

“He’s an elite prospect from the last decade,” said Sabers. “Not just this year, but across many, many years. He’s a special player.”

