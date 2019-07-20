2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Athlete of the Year: Bryce Brodzinski, Blaine

In 29 games this year, Bryce Brodzinski scored 36 goals and had 55 assists. He had 18 games with at least one goal and one assist, and had 20 multi-point games with three hat tricks for Blaine (Minnesota).

Brodzinski was voted the 2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Athlete of the Year.

He finished the poll with 10,102 votes, which was more than 59 percent of the final tally.

FINAL TALLY: 2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Athlete of the Year

The Minnesota commit edged out Kayvon Thibodeaux to win the poll.

Thibodeaux, the ALL-USA Football Defensive Player of the Year, finished the voting with 6,472 votes, a little over 38 percent of the total.

In the 2018 season, Thibodeaux led the Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, California) defense with 54 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 18 sacks and five forced fumbles. The team held 11 of its 13 opponents to 14 points or less.

The defensive end is now enrolled at Oregon.

Both the winner of the Boys Athlete and Boys Coach of the Year polls were of hockey teams. Brian Shuman of Canton (Massachusetts) was voted the coach of the year.