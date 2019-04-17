2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Hockey: First Team

USA TODAY High School Sports has unveiled the ALL-USA Boys Hockey Teams for the 2018-19 season based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Brian Shuman, Canton

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bryce Brodzinski, Blaine

TEAMS: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM

TEAMS: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM

