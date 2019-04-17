2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Hockey Teams

USA TODAY High School Sports has unveiled the ALL-USA Boys Hockey Teams for the 2018-19 season based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Brian Shuman, Canton

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Bryce Brodzinski, Blaine

TEAMS: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM

ALL-USA Player of the Year Bryce Brodzinski from Blaine (Minneapolis, Minn.) is one of 10 Minnesota skaters on the postseason team. There are two sets of teammates in Mike Koster and Rhett Pitlick from Chaska (Minn.) and John Farinacci and Derek Mullahy from Dexter Southfield (Brookline, Mass.).

Massachusetts is second in the pecking order with four selections, while Connecticut has two. New Jersey and Wisconsin also each have a pick.

GIRLS: 2018-19 ALL-USA Girls Hockey Teams

LOOKBACK: 2018-19 ALL-USA Preseason Boys Hockey Team

ONE YEAR AGO: Who made the ALL-USA Team last season?