2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Wrestler of the Year: Carson Kharchla, Olentangy Liberty

Name: Carson Kharchla

School: Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio)

Weight: 170

Year: Senior

College: Ohio State

Carson Kharchla entered the summer of 2018 as one of the top incoming seniors in Ohio and a very highly sought after recruit. He even improved his stock by dominating the field in Fargo at Junior Freestyle Nationals.

At that tournament, he outscored the competition 41-0 en route to the national semifinals, at which point he ran into Travis Wittlake (Marshfield, Ore.), a graduated senior that had won a Cadet World bronze medal in 2016 and was one of the top wrestlers in the high school Class of 2018. Carson had little trouble with Wittlake, winning 7-4, then moving on to win the championship without surrendering a single point.

In the high school preseason, Kharchla took part in the Who’s #1 dual meet and downed the second-ranked wrestler in the country Julian Ramirez (Blair Academy, Blairstown N.J.) 11-4. He would later beat Ramirez again 5-2 in the finals of the Walsh Jesuit Ironman, the toughest in-season tournament in the nation.

Carson would pick up his second straight Ohio state title by winning a 7-1 decision in the finals. He will continue his wrestling career at Ohio State University.

