2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Wrestling Coach of the Year: Troy Tirapelle, Buchanan

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Boys Wrestling Teams for the 2018-19 season, selected in coordination with Earl Smith of TheOpenMat.com based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Carson Kharchla, Olentangy Liberty

TEAMS: First Team | Second Team | Third Team

COACH PROFILE:

Name: Troy Tirapelle

School: Buchanan, Calif.

Despite losing a state champion, a state finalist, and a third-place finisher to graduation, Buchanan High School didn’t miss a beat and continued their dominance over the state of California.

The Bears won their fourth consecutive CIF State Championship and fifth overall, with a combination of individual star power and team depth. Two Buchanan wrestlers (Maximo Renteria – 120 lbs and Matt Olguin – 160 lbs) came away with state titles, while four others wrestled in the state finals.

A total of eight Bear wrestlers finished in the top-five of their respective weight classes. Those same eight wrestlers all advanced to the state semifinals, which is remarkable for such a talented state as California.

The entire team was able to tally 235 points which outdistanced them from second place Gilroy by 53 points. That point total was higher (219 points) and provided a more considerable margin of victory (39 points), when compared to their championship team of 2018. Buchanan High School finished the season fourth in The Open Mat’s national rankings.

