2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Wrestling: First Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | April 16, 2019
USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Boys Wrestling Teams for the 2018-19 season, selected in coordination with Earl Smith of TheOpenMat.com based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Carson Kharchla, Olentangy Liberty
COACH OF THE YEAR: Troy Tirapelle, Buchanan
TEAMS: First Team | Second Team | Third Team
<p><strong>Weight: </strong>106 lbs<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Selma (Calif.)<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Sophomore<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Arizona State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Figueroa captured his second California state title in as many tries. The sophomore went undefeated and won titles at the Walsh Ironman and the Doc Buchanan Invitational. Last summer Figueroa brought home a silver medal from the Cadet World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia.</p> <p><em>Photo: Selma HS</em></p>
<p><strong>Weight: </strong>113 lbs<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Seneca Valley (Harmony, Pa.)<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Sophomore<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Herrera-Rondon went two-for-two in winning Pennsylvania state championships in each of his first two seasons. His biggest win of the year came in the finals of the Powerade Invitational when he upset Cadet world champion Kurt McHenry.</p> <p><em>Photo: Hee Sun Vlasnik</em></p>
<p><strong>Weight:</strong> 120 lbs<br /> <strong>School:</strong> La Salle (Cincinnati)<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Undecided<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Byrd finished his high school career off by winning his second consecutive Ohio state title. In October, he won the most challenging preseason tournament in the country, the Super 32. He then made the finals of the Walsh Ironman and finished the year with a 42-1 record.</p> <p><em>Photo: Geoff Blankenship for The Enquirer</em></p>
<p><strong>Weight:</strong> 126 lbs<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.)<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Penn<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Michael Colaiocco joined elite company this year as he became only the third wrestler to ever win four Beast of the East titles. He then proceeded to win his second National Prep Championship. Over the summer, Michael won a Junior National title in freestyle.</p> <p><em>Photo: Tyson Trish</em></p>
<p><strong>Weight: </strong>132 lbs<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Cuyahoga Valley (Christian Academy, Ohio)<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Ohio State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Decatur won his third Ohio state championship this season. Those will go along with the three national titles that he has earned in freestyle at Cadet and Junior Nationals in Fargo. Jordan was a member of the Cadet World Team in the summer of 2017.</p> <p><em>Photo: Lifetouch</em></p>
<p><strong>Weight: </strong>138 lbs<br/><strong>School: </strong>Pope John XXIII (Sparta Township, N.J.)<br/><strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br/><strong>College:</strong> Rutgers<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Aragona finished the year as a New Jersey state champion, an honor that has eluded him over the course of his high school career. This season JoJo has won the Beast of the East and a round robin at the preseason Who’s #1 event.</p><p><em>Photo: Anthony Spaulding/Pope John XXIII <br/></em></p>
<p><strong>Weight:</strong> 145 lbs<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Arrowhead (Wis.)<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Missouri<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> O’Toole burst onto the scene this summer when he dominated the field in freestyle at Junior Nationals in Fargo. He then was able to win the preseason Super 32. Keegan continued to have in-state success by coming away with his third Wisconsin state title.</p> <p><em>Photo: Scott Stokhaug/Barefoot Productions</em></p>
<p><strong>Weight:</strong> 152 lbs<br/><strong>School:</strong> Greeley (Colo.) Central<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>College: </strong>Northern Colorado<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Alirez became a four-time Colorado state champion this year and finished his high school career with only one loss, which did not come to an in-state opponent. In January, Andrew competed against post-collegiate opponents at the Dave Schultz Memorial in freestyle and took fourth-place. At that event he posted a win over two-time NCAA champion Dean Heil.</p><p><em>Photo: John Sachs/Tech-Fall</em></p>
<p><strong>Weight: </strong>160 lbs<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Davison (Mich.)<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Sophomore<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> A year after taking fourth-place at the preseason Super 32 as a freshman, Facundo was able to win the event in 2018. The Cadet world bronze medalist also won his second state title in two seasons and brought his high record to 70-2.</p> <p><em>Photo: Davison</em></p>
<p><strong>Weight: </strong>170 lbs<br/><strong>School:</strong> Olentangy Liberty (Powell. Ohio)<br/><strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br/><strong>College:</strong> Ohio State<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Carson separated himself from the rest of the weight class in Fargo by winning his first Junior National title. He then went on to win the Walsh Ironman by defeating the #2 ranked wrestler in the country. Kharchla capped his high school career by earning his second Ohio state</p><p><em>Photo: Delaney Brown</em></p>
<p><strong>Weight:</strong> 182 lbs<br/><strong>School:</strong> Cathedral Prep (Erie, Pa.)<br/><strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br/><strong>College: </strong>Penn State<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> In the toughest high school state in the country, Carter Starocci put together a perfect 39-0 season to finish his high school career as a two-time Pennsylvania state champion. He also was able to win the Powerade Invitational for the second time in his career.</p><p><em>Photo: Karen Jones/Cathedral Prep Wrestling.</em></p>
<p><strong>Weight:</strong> 195 lbs<br/><strong>School:</strong> Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N.J.)<br/><strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br/><strong>College:</strong> Cornell<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Few can match the resume that Jacob Cardenas has put together over the last calendar year. He has won a pair of New Jersey state titles along with NHSCA Junior Nationals, FloNationals, the Super 32, and the Doc Buchanan Invitational. Cardenas finished his senior year with a 41-2 record.</p><p><em>Photo: Sam Lazzaro/Wrestlingtoday</em></p>
<p><strong>Weight:</strong> 220 lbs<br /> <strong>School:</strong> Parkersburg (W.V.) South<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Junior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Undecided<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong> For the second consecutive season, Braxton Amos was won titles at the Super 32, the Beast of the East, and the Powerade Invitational. He has been a double champion twice in Fargo, winning both a Cadet freestyle and a Cadet Greco-Roman national title. Through three years of high school he has two state championships, since he was injured as a freshman.</p> <p><em>Photo: Roger Thompson</em></p>
<p><strong>Weight:</strong> 285 lbs<br/><strong>School:</strong> Ponderosa (Parker, Colo.)<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>College:</strong> Arizona State<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Cohlton Schultz became the 24th four-time state champion in Colorado history. He pinned all four of his opponents at the tournament and needed less than three minutes total to do so. In his 16 matches at the state tournament over four seasons, he has earned 15 pins.<em> </em></p><p><em>Photo: Tony C Rotundo</em></p>
