2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Wrestling: Second Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | April 16, 2019
USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Boys Wrestling Teams for the 2018-19 season, selected in coordination with Earl Smith of TheOpenMat.com based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Carson Kharchla, Olentangy Liberty
COACH OF THE YEAR: Troy Tirapelle, Buchanan
TEAMS: First Team | Second Team | Third Team
POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Boys Wrestler of the Year?
LOOKBACK: 2018-19 ALL-USA Preseason Team
ALL-USA Boys Wrestling, ALL-USA Boys Wrestling Second Team, Beau Bartlett, Cameron Amine, Daniel Kerkvliet, Greg Diakomihalis, Jesse Vasquez, Julian Ramirez, Matt Olguin, Nic Bouzakis, Parker Keckeisen, Pete Christensen, Ryan Anderson, Sammy Alvarez, Stevo Poulin, Wyatt Hendrickson, ALL-USA, Photos, Wrestling