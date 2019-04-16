USA Today Sports

2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Wrestling: Second Team

Photo: Danielle Parhizkaran/North Jersey

2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Wrestling: Second Team

Wrestling

2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Wrestling: Second Team

By April 16, 2019

By: |

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Boys Wrestling Teams for the 2018-19 season, selected in coordination with Earl Smith of TheOpenMat.com based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Carson Kharchla, Olentangy Liberty

COACH OF THE YEAR: Troy Tirapelle, Buchanan

TEAMS: First Team | Second Team | Third Team

POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Boys Wrestler of the Year?

LOOKBACK: 2018-19 ALL-USA Preseason Team

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ALL-USA, Photos, Wrestling

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/2018-19-all-usa-boys-wrestling-second-team
2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Wrestling: Second Team
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.