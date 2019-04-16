2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Wrestling Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Boys Wrestling Teams for the 2018-19 season, selected in coordination with Earl Smith of TheOpenMat.com based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

On the ALL-USA Boys Wrestling team, New Jersey and Pennsylvania are the most represented states, each having six wrestlers who made one of the teams. Wisconsin has four and Ohio follows with three wrestlers making the team.

Ohio has the added the bonus of being represented by the ALL-USA Boys Wrestler of the Year: Carson Kharchla who hails from Olentangy Liberty (Powell, Ohio). The 170-pound wrestler won his second consecutive Ohio State championship this season.

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Carson Kharchla, Olentangy Liberty

COACH OF THE YEAR: Troy Tirapelle, Buchanan

