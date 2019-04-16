2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Wrestling: Third Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | April 16, 2019
USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Boys Wrestling Teams for the 2018-19 season, selected in coordination with Earl Smith of TheOpenMat.com based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Carson Kharchla, Olentangy Liberty
COACH OF THE YEAR: Troy Tirapelle, Buchanan
