2018-19 ALL-USA Boys Wrestling: Third Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Boys Wrestling Teams for the 2018-19 season, selected in coordination with Earl Smith of TheOpenMat.com based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Carson Kharchla, Olentangy Liberty

COACH OF THE YEAR: Troy Tirapelle, Buchanan

TEAMS: First Team | Second Team | Third Team

POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Boys Wrestler of the Year?

LOOKBACK: 2018-19 ALL-USA Preseason Team