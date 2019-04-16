2018-19 ALL-USA California Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA California Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jonas Honick, Branson School (Ross, California)

The CalHiSports Coach of the Year previously was named Division V Coach of the Year in 2008. Coaching at a school with 320 students, Branson plays in Division I and earned Honick his 700th career victory this season.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Jalen Green, G, San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno), 6-5/170, Jr.

The all-time leading scorer at San Joaquin with 2,350 career points averaged 30.1 a game this season and was named to the USA TODAY ALL-USA second team.

Evan Mobley, C, Rancho Christian (Temecula), 7-0/200, Jr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 19.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.7 blocks per game.

Isaiah Mobley, F, Rancho Christian (Temecula), 6-10/210, Sr.

A University of Southern California recruit, the elder Mobley was named an Honorable Mention for the USA TODAY ALL-USA team after recording 19.4 points and 13.6 rebounds a game.

Onyeka Okongwu, C, Chino Hills, 6-8/225, Sr.

The USC recruit garnered a USA TODAY ALL-USA Honorable Mention after averaging 27 points, 11 rebounds and four assists this season.

Cassius Stanley, G, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth), 6-5/185, Sr.

Stanley, who as yet is undecided on his college destination but has offers from Kansas, Oregon, Arizona, UCLA and Georgetown, averaged 17.7 points a game.

SECOND TEAM

Max Agbonkpolo, F, Santa Margarita Catholic (Rancho Santa Margarita), 6-8/200, Sr.

Rejean “Boogie” Ellis, G, Mission Bay (San Diego), 6-2/165, Sr.

Jaime Jaquez, F, Adolfo Camarillo (Camarillo), 6-7/210, Sr.

Jake Kyman, F, Santa Margarita Catholic (Rancho Santa Margarita), 6-7/205, Sr.

Ziaire Williams, F, Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks), 6-9/185, Jr.