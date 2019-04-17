2018-19 ALL-USA California Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA California Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Alicia Komaki, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth)

In seven seasons with Komaki as coach, Sierra Canyon has won for California Interscholastic Federation state championships. The fourth came this season, as the Trailblazers went 33-1 en route to the CIF open division title.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Haley Jones, G/F, Archbishop Mitty (San Jose), 6-2, Sr.

A USA TODAY ALL-USA first-team selection, the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 26.1 points and 12.1 rebounds a game.

Madison Campbell, G, Clovis West (Fresno), 6-1, Sr.

The Southern California recruit averaged a double-double with 19.9 points and 10.9 rebounds a game.

Hannah Jump, G, Pinewood (Los Altos Hills), 5-11, Sr.

Jump, who is headed to Stanford, finished her career with 357 3-pointers and scored 16.7 points a game this season.

Rayah Marshall, G, Lynwood, 6-3, So.

Already a five-star recruit according to ESPN, Marshall averaged 20.6 points and 12 rebounds a game.

Charisma Osborne, G, Windward (Los Angeles), 5-9, Sr.

Sharing Southern Section Open Division Player of the Year honors with Vanessa De Jesus, Osborne, a UCLA signee, averaged 17 points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists per game.

SECOND TEAM

Vanessa De Jesus, G, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth), 5-8, Jr.

Jazlen Green, G, Lake Elsinore (Wildomar), 5-10, Sr.

Angel Jackson, F, Salesian College Prep (Richmond), 6-5, Sr.

Jayleen Solozano, G, Pajaro Valley (Watsonville), 5-4, Sr.

Alexis Tucker, G, Junipero Serra (Gardena), 5-11, Sr.