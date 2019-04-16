2018-19 ALL-USA Colorado Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Colorado Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Shawn Palmer, Rangeview (Aurora)

Class 5A state champion Rangeview had not been to a state championship game since 1993 and last won one in 1985. Palmer led the Raiders to a 26-2 record that included a 19-game winning streak to finish the season.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Kenny Foster, G, Smoky Hill (Aurora), 6-5/195, Sr.

Chosen as the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, the Wyoming recruit averaged 27.1 points and 10.8 rebounds a game and was the Class 5A Player of the Year.

Quincey Jewett, F, Rangeview (Aurora), 6-5/180, Sr.

Named first-team all-Class 5A by the Colorado High School Activities Association, Jewett averaged a double-double with 15.6 points and 12 rebounds a game.

Javonte Johnson, G/F, Cheyenne Mountain (Colorado Springs), 6-6/185, Jr.

Johnson, who has drawn interest from the likes of Colorado, Colorado State and Denver, posted 22.4 points and 9.6 rebounds a game.

Luke O’Brien, G, Columbine (Littleton), 6-7/185, Jr.

An all-Class 5A first-team selection, O’Brien finished with a scoring average of 21.6 points per game.

Joel Scott, F/G, Lewis-Palmer (Monument), 6-7/205, Sr.

The University of Colorado recruit was named the Class 4A Player of the Year after scoring 18.7 points per game and adding 6.1 rebounds.

SECOND TEAM

Daniel Carr, C, Regis Jesuit (Aurora), 6-9/230, Sr.

Graham Ike, F/C, Overland (Aurora), 6-9/245, Jr.

Dayne Prim, F, Grandview (Aurora), 6-5/160, Sr.

Matthew Ragsdale, G, Lewis-Palmer (Monument), 6-4/175, Sr.

Kobe Sanders, G, Chaparral (Parker), 6-0/160, Jr.