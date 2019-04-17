2018-19 ALL-USA Colorado Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Colorado Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

GIRLS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Girls Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Girls Basketball Team

BOYS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

COACH OF THE YEAR

Sara Crawford, Kit Carson

Kit Carson was unbeatable in Class 1A this season, compiling a 25-0 record en route to a state championship. Crawford’s Wildcats will bring a 77-game winning streak into next season.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Francesca Belibi, F, Regis Jesuit (Aurora), 6-1, Sr.

The dunk-contest winning, Stanford-bound ALL-USA first-team selection scored 21.8 points a game and added 12.3 rebounds while earning Gatorade Player of the Year honors in Colorado.

Claudia Dillon, F, Evergreen, 6-2, Sr.

Named to the Class 4A all-state first team, the Missouri recruit averaged a double-double with 19.8 points and 12 rebounds a game.

Kasey Neubert, F, Highlands Ranch, 6-1, Sr.

A Class 5A first-team all-state selection, Neubert scored 16.5 points per game while grabbing 10.7 rebounds.

Ashten Prechtel, F, Discovery Canyon Campus (Colorado Springs), 6-5, Sr.

The Stanford signee was named to the USA TODAY ALL-USA third team after averaging 23.3 points and 17.6 points per game.

Jana Van Gytenbeek, G, Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village), 5-7, Jr.

Verbally committed to Stanford, Van Gytenbeek scored 18.1 points a game, added 5.1 assists and was named the Class 5A Player of the Year.

SECOND TEAM

Alisha Davis, F, Grandview (Aurora), 6-2, Sr.

Josephine Howery, G, St. Mary’s (Colorado Springs), 5-9, Jr.

Gabi Lucero, C, Pueblo South, 6-0, Sr.

Hannah Simental, G, Pueblo West, 5-8, Jr.

Ashley Steffeck, G, Fossil Ridge (Fort Collins), 5-9, Sr.