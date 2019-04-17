2018-19 ALL-USA Colorado Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Colorado Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.
GIRLS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Girls Basketball Teams
NATIONAL: ALL-USA Girls Basketball Team
BOYS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams
COACH OF THE YEAR
Sara Crawford, Kit Carson
Kit Carson was unbeatable in Class 1A this season, compiling a 25-0 record en route to a state championship. Crawford’s Wildcats will bring a 77-game winning streak into next season.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Francesca Belibi, F, Regis Jesuit (Aurora), 6-1, Sr.
The dunk-contest winning, Stanford-bound ALL-USA first-team selection scored 21.8 points a game and added 12.3 rebounds while earning Gatorade Player of the Year honors in Colorado.
Claudia Dillon, F, Evergreen, 6-2, Sr.
Named to the Class 4A all-state first team, the Missouri recruit averaged a double-double with 19.8 points and 12 rebounds a game.
Kasey Neubert, F, Highlands Ranch, 6-1, Sr.
A Class 5A first-team all-state selection, Neubert scored 16.5 points per game while grabbing 10.7 rebounds.
Ashten Prechtel, F, Discovery Canyon Campus (Colorado Springs), 6-5, Sr.
The Stanford signee was named to the USA TODAY ALL-USA third team after averaging 23.3 points and 17.6 points per game.
Jana Van Gytenbeek, G, Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village), 5-7, Jr.
Verbally committed to Stanford, Van Gytenbeek scored 18.1 points a game, added 5.1 assists and was named the Class 5A Player of the Year.
SECOND TEAM
Alisha Davis, F, Grandview (Aurora), 6-2, Sr.
Josephine Howery, G, St. Mary’s (Colorado Springs), 5-9, Jr.
Gabi Lucero, C, Pueblo South, 6-0, Sr.
Hannah Simental, G, Pueblo West, 5-8, Jr.
Ashley Steffeck, G, Fossil Ridge (Fort Collins), 5-9, Sr.