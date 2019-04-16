2018-19 ALL-USA Connecticut Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Connecticut Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Boys Basketball Team

COACH OF THE YEAR

Luke Reilly, East Catholic (Manchester)

Reilly’s Eagles captured the Division I state title, finishing the season 27-1 and capping it with a 79-74 triumph over Windsor in the championship game. It was the second state title in the last four years for East Catholic.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Joe Reilly, G, East Catholic (Manchester), 5-11/172, Sr.

Reilly led East Catholic to the Division I state championship this past season, scoring 20 points in a 79-74 victory over Windsor. Reilly guided the Eagles to a 104-7 record as a four-year varsity player.

Tre Mitchell, C, Woodstock Academy (Woodstock), 6-9/235, Sr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 16.6 points and 13.5 rebounds per game for Woodstock Academy (39-2), which advanced to the National Prep Championship quarterfinals.

Connor Raines, G/F, Notre Dame (West Haven), 6-5/190, Sr.

A First-Team All-State selection, Raines guided Notre Dame to the Division I state championship quarterfinals this past season.

Nate Tabor, F, Sacred Heart (Waterbury), 6-5/200, Jr.

The St. John’s signee averaged more than 20 [points, five rebounds and four rebounds per game while leading Sacred Heart to the Division I state quarterfinals.

Dev Ostrowski, G, East Lyme, 6-1/170, Sr.

Ostrowski eclipsed the career 2,000-point mark this past season, averaging 28.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Vikings.

SECOND TEAM

Jaylin Hunter, G, East Catholic (Manchester), 6-2/175, Sr.

Tyler Burton, F, Marianapolis Prep (Thompson), 6-6/180, Sr.

Byron Breland, G, Hamden Hall Country Day (Hamden), 6-3/175, Sr.

Kerwin Prince, F, Crosby (Waterbury), 6-4/220, Sr.

Corey McKeithan, G, Windsor, 5-10/175, Jr.