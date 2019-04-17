2018-19 ALL-USA Connecticut Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Connecticut Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Rick Fuller, Norwalk

Norwalk polished off an undefeated season and captured the Class LL state title under Fuller’s guidance, culminating with a thrilling 55-53 nail-biter over New London. It was the Bears first state title since 2000 when Fuller was an assistant coach for Norwalk.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Makenzie Helms, G, East Haven, 5-8, Sr.

Connecticut’s Gatorade Player of the Year and led the Yellowjackets to the Class L quarterfinals, averaging 26.5 points with 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. A First Team All-State honoree, Helms will suit up for the Nebraska Cornhuskers this fall.

Olivia Summiel, F, Marianapolis Prep (Thompson), 6-1, Sr.

The Wake Forest signee averaged 14.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game for a Golden Knights team that captured the New England Preparatory School Athletic Council this past season.

Taniyah Thompson, G, Hamden, 5-10, Sr.

Thompson exploded for 31 points in a 65-49 win over East Haven and eventually led the Green Dragons to the Class LL semifinals, earning First Team All-State honors along the way.

Tanayja London, G/F, Hillhouse (New Haven), 6-0, Sr.

London led all scorers with 17 points and 12 rebounds to help Hillhouse capture the Class L state title and the 10th overall championship in program history.

Iyanna Lops, F, Trinity Catholic (Stamford), 6-3, Sr.

The University of California-Bakersfield-bound Lops scored 26 points with nine rebounds and six blocks to lead Trinity Catholic to its first Class S state title in 13 years.

SECOND TEAM

Susana Almeida, G, Danbury, 5-6, Sr.

Ashley Wilson, G, Norwalk, 5-6, Sr.

Xaryia Melendez, F, New London, 5-9, Sr.

Bridget Paulmann, G/F, Ludlowe (Fairfield), 5-5, Sr.

Kameryn King, G, Mercy (MIddletown), 5-5, Sr.