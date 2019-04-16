2018-19 ALL-USA District of Columbia Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA District of Columbia Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Boys Basketball Team

COACH OF THE YEAR

Steve Turner, Gonzaga

In his 15th year at the helm for Gonzaga College High School, Turner led the Eagles to the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title with a 60-56 win over St. John’s. Gonzaga won 17 of 18 games en route to the title.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Casey Morsell, G, St. John’s College High School, 6-3/170, Sr.

A Virginia recruit, Morsell scored 17 points a game while adding 5.5 rebounds and three assists on his way to the D.C. Gatorade Player of the Year award.

Jason Gibson, G, Sidwell Friends, 6-0/165, Sr.

Named first-team All-Met by the Washington Post, the Towson commit averaged 18.9 points a game for the Class AA champions.

Jay Heath, G, Woodrow Wilson, 6-3/180, Sr.

The Boston College signee and Washington Post first-team All-Met selection helped the Tigers advance to the Class AA final.

E.J. Jarvis, F, Maret, 6-7/215, Sr.

The Yale commit scored 22.2 points a game for the Frogs, who went 20-8 and reached the Class AA semifinals.

Terrance Williams, F, Gonzaga, 6-6/215, Jr.

Named to the all-D.C. State Athletic Association first team, Williams averaged 17.9 points and eight rebounds a game.

SECOND TEAM

Anwar Gill, G, Gonzaga, 6-4/185, Sr.

Darius Maddox, G, St. John’s College, 6-4/ 180, Jr.

Ishmael Leggett, G, St. John’s College, 6-2/165, Jr.

Makhel Mitchell, C, Woodrow Wilson, 6-9/230, Sr.

Makhi Mitchell, C, Woodrow Wilson, 6-9/230, Sr.