2018-19 ALL-USA District of Columbia Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA District of Columbia Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

GIRLS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Girls Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Girls Basketball Team

BOYS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jonathan Scribner, St. John’s College

Behind the play of USA TODAY ALL-USA Player of the Year Azzi Fudd, St. John’s cruised to the Class AA championship. St. John’s finished with a record of 36-2 and lost to New Hope Academy in the finals of the Geico Nationals.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Azzi Fudd, G, St. John’s College, 5-11, So.

The USA TODAY ALL-USA and Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 26.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Ellie Mitchell, G/F, Georgetown Visitation Prep, 6-0, Sr.

Verbally committed to Princeton, Mitchell averaged 17.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.4 steals per game.

Kiki Rice, F, Sidwell Friends, 5-11, Fr.

Rice’s first year of varsity basketball was a good one, as she contributed 19.2 points a game to go along with 9.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Malu Tshitenge-Mutombo, F, St. John’s College, 6-3, Sr.

Niece of former NBA star Dikembe Mutombo, the North Carolina signee scored 13.2 points per game.

Alyson Jefferson, G, Banneker, 5-6, Jr.

Chosen to the D.C. Athletic Association all-state first team, Jefferson scored 20.7 points per game.

SECOND TEAM

Tara Cousins, G, Woodrow Wilson, 5-6, Jr.

Nalani Lyde, C, Sidwell Friends, 6-0, Sr.

Ava McGee, G,/F, Maret, 5-9, Fr.

Taylor Webster, C, Georgetown Visitation Prep, 5-10, Jr.

Janiah Williams, F/G, Eastern, 6-1, Jr.