2018-19 ALL-USA Delaware Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Delaware Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Stan Waterman, Sanford School (Hockessin)

In his 29th season as Sanford’s head coach, Waterman led the Warriors to the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association state title with a thrilling 48-45 win over previously undefeated Dover. The championship was Dover’s seventh under Waterman’s tutelage and the ninth overall in school history.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Nah’shon Hyland, G, St. Georges Tech (Middletown), 6-3/155, Sr.

The senior guard averaged 26.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game to earn player of the year honors by the Delaware Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association. Hyland led St. George’s to a 17-7 record and a berth in the Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association state semifinals.

Jyare Davis, G/F, Sanford School (Hockessin), 6-7/205, Jr.

The state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Davis averaged 17.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while leading Sanford to the DIAA state title.

Elijah Allen, G, Dover, 6-1/175, Jr.

Allen earned First Team All-State honors after helping to lead Dover to the DIAA state championship game.

Eden Davis, G, Dover, 5-11/165, Jr.

A First Team-All-State selection, Davis averaged 18.7 points, four rebounds and 3.2 steals per game for the Senators.

Shaft Clark, F, Caesar Rodney (Camden), 6-6/ 220, Sr.

Clark scored a game-high 16 points in a 57-48 win over Tower Hill in the DIAA quarterfinals.

SECOND TEAM

Mark Bradshaw, G, Glasgow (Newark), 6-0/180, Sr.

Justin Money, G, St. Elizabeth (Wilmington), 5-11/145, Sr.

Brandon Sengphachanh, G, Caravel (Bear), 5-11/180, Sr.

Nnanna Njoku, F/C, Sanford (Hockessin), 6-10/245, So.

Jaymeir Garnett, F, Smyrna, 6-6/230, Sr.