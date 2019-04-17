2018-19 ALL-USA Delaware Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Delaware Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Marcus Thompson, Sanford (Hockessin)
Thompson’s Warriors overcame an 11-point deficit in the DIAA state final, giving Sanford a thrilling championship victory. They clinched the title with a 51-49 win over Caravel.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Lauren Park, G, Sanford (Hockessin), 5-5 Sr.
The Seton Hall-Bound senior guard led Sanford to the DIAA state title this past season, averaging 13.2 points, 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. Park drained the game-winning shot with 3.6 seconds left to give the Warriors a 51-49 win over Caravel in the state final.
Julie Kulesza, G, Conrad Schools of Science (Wilmington), 5-9 Jr.
Kulsa earned Delaware’s Gatorade Player of the Year after leading Conrad to the state semifinals, averaging 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest.
Ber’Nyah Ward-Mayo, G, St. Elizabeth (Wilmington), 5-6 Jr.
Ward-Mayo eclipsed the career 1,000-point mark this past season, leading St. Elizabeth to the DIAA state semifinals.
Sasha Marvel, G, Caravel (Bear), 5-8, Sr.
A First Team All-State selection, Marvel led all scorers with 18 points in a 67-58 win over St. Elizabeth to lead Caravel to the DIAA state final.
Stefanie Kulesza, F/G, Conrad Schools of Science (Wilmington), 6-0 So.
The younger Kulesza sister became a First Team All-State selection her sophomore year and netted a game-high 19 points in the Red Wolves’ season-ending loss to Sanford in the state semifinals.
SECOND TEAM
Ronnasia Blatch-Huggins, F, Howard (Wilmington), 6-0 Sr.
Kayla Braxton-Young, G, Hodgson Vo-Tech (Newark), 5-6, Sr.
Abby Hearn, F/C, Cape Henlopen (Lewes), 6-1, Jr.
Allie Kubek, F, Sanford (Hockessin), 6-0, Jr.
Olivia Tucker, G, Sanford (Hockessin), 5-8, Sr.