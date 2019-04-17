2018-19 ALL-USA Delaware Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Delaware Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Marcus Thompson, Sanford (Hockessin)

Thompson’s Warriors overcame an 11-point deficit in the DIAA state final, giving Sanford a thrilling championship victory. They clinched the title with a 51-49 win over Caravel.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Lauren Park, G, Sanford (Hockessin), 5-5 Sr.

The Seton Hall-Bound senior guard led Sanford to the DIAA state title this past season, averaging 13.2 points, 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. Park drained the game-winning shot with 3.6 seconds left to give the Warriors a 51-49 win over Caravel in the state final.

Julie Kulesza, G, Conrad Schools of Science (Wilmington), 5-9 Jr.

Kulsa earned Delaware’s Gatorade Player of the Year after leading Conrad to the state semifinals, averaging 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest.

Ber’Nyah Ward-Mayo, G, St. Elizabeth (Wilmington), 5-6 Jr.

Ward-Mayo eclipsed the career 1,000-point mark this past season, leading St. Elizabeth to the DIAA state semifinals.

Sasha Marvel, G, Caravel (Bear), 5-8, Sr.

A First Team All-State selection, Marvel led all scorers with 18 points in a 67-58 win over St. Elizabeth to lead Caravel to the DIAA state final.

Stefanie Kulesza, F/G, Conrad Schools of Science (Wilmington), 6-0 So.

The younger Kulesza sister became a First Team All-State selection her sophomore year and netted a game-high 19 points in the Red Wolves’ season-ending loss to Sanford in the state semifinals.

SECOND TEAM

Ronnasia Blatch-Huggins, F, Howard (Wilmington), 6-0 Sr.

Kayla Braxton-Young, G, Hodgson Vo-Tech (Newark), 5-6, Sr.

Abby Hearn, F/C, Cape Henlopen (Lewes), 6-1, Jr.

Allie Kubek, F, Sanford (Hockessin), 6-0, Jr.

Olivia Tucker, G, Sanford (Hockessin), 5-8, Sr.