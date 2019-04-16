2018-19 ALL-USA Florida Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Florida Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.
STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams
NATIONAL: ALL-USA Boys Basketball Team
COACH OF THE YEAR
Kevin Boyle, Montverde Academy
Montverde faced some of the toughest competition in the country this season, and took a record of 18-2 into the Geico Nationals, where Montverde is the defending champion. For his efforts, Boyle was a finalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.
FIRST TEAM
Player of the Year
Vernon Carey Jr., C, University School (Fort Lauderdale), 6-10/255, Sr.
The state’s Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year is headed to Duke and earned second-team ALL-USA National honors after averaging 22 points and 9 rebounds a game.
Precious Achiuwa, F, Montverde Academy, 6-8/210, Sr.
Undecided and unwilling to share much information about his college search, the Montverde Academy big man scored a team-high 22 points at the McDonald’s All-America game last month.
Scottie Barnes, F, University School (Fort Lauderdale), 6-8/210, Jr.
Barnes, who averaged 13.1 points, seven rebounds and 4.8 assists this season, is mulling offers from Florida State, Oregon, Duke, California and Kansas.
Josh Green, G, IMG Academy (Bradenton), 6-6/210, Sr.
The Arizona recruit was named third-team ALL-USA by USA TODAY after posting 20 points, five rebounds and seven assists a game.
C.J. Walker, F, Oak Ridge (Orlando), 6-8/200, Sr.
Named the Class 9A Player of the Year, the Oregon commit averaged 15.8 points and 13.8 rebounds a game.
SECOND TEAM
Devin Carter, G, Doral Academy, 6-3/175, Jr.
Dallan Coleman, G, West Nassau County (Callahan), 6-5/195, So.
Cade Cunningham, F, Montverde Academy, 6-6/215, Jr.
Tre Mann, G, Villages Charter, 6-4/185, Sr.
Isaiah Palermo, F, Osceola (Kissimmee), 6-5/175, Sr.