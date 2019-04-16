2018-19 ALL-USA Florida Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Florida Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Boys Basketball Team

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kevin Boyle, Montverde Academy

Montverde faced some of the toughest competition in the country this season, and took a record of 18-2 into the Geico Nationals, where Montverde is the defending champion. For his efforts, Boyle was a finalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Vernon Carey Jr., C, University School (Fort Lauderdale), 6-10/255, Sr.

The state’s Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year is headed to Duke and earned second-team ALL-USA National honors after averaging 22 points and 9 rebounds a game.

Precious Achiuwa, F, Montverde Academy, 6-8/210, Sr.

Undecided and unwilling to share much information about his college search, the Montverde Academy big man scored a team-high 22 points at the McDonald’s All-America game last month.

Scottie Barnes, F, University School (Fort Lauderdale), 6-8/210, Jr.

Barnes, who averaged 13.1 points, seven rebounds and 4.8 assists this season, is mulling offers from Florida State, Oregon, Duke, California and Kansas.

Josh Green, G, IMG Academy (Bradenton), 6-6/210, Sr.

The Arizona recruit was named third-team ALL-USA by USA TODAY after posting 20 points, five rebounds and seven assists a game.

C.J. Walker, F, Oak Ridge (Orlando), 6-8/200, Sr.

Named the Class 9A Player of the Year, the Oregon commit averaged 15.8 points and 13.8 rebounds a game.

SECOND TEAM

Devin Carter, G, Doral Academy, 6-3/175, Jr.

Dallan Coleman, G, West Nassau County (Callahan), 6-5/195, So.

Cade Cunningham, F, Montverde Academy, 6-6/215, Jr.

Tre Mann, G, Villages Charter, 6-4/185, Sr.

Isaiah Palermo, F, Osceola (Kissimmee), 6-5/175, Sr.