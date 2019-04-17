2018-19 ALL-USA Florida Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Florida Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

GIRLS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Girls Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Girls Basketball Team

BOYS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ochiel Swaby, Miami Country Day

The 15th-year coach led the Spartans to a 26-1 record and a sixth straight state championship. Miami Country Day also advanced to the semifinals at the Geico Nationals in New York.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Koi Love, G, Miami Country Day, 5-10, Sr.

Named to the USA TODAY ALL-USA third team, the Vanderbilt recruit averaged 18 points and 11 rebounds per game.

Camille Hobby, F, Ponte Vedra, 6-1, Sr.

Chosen as the state’s Miss Basketball, the North Carolina State signee averaged 18 points and 11 rebounds a game.

O’Mariah Gordon, G, Braden River (Bradenton), 5-6, So.

An Honorable Mention on the USA TODAY ALL-USA team, the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year scored 29.7 points per game, while adding 6.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Fujika Nimmo, G, Haines City, 5-8, Sr.

Named the Class 9A Player of the Year, the Georgia Tech commit scored 26.1 points per game and added 3.9 assists.

Erin Turral, G, Lincoln (Tallahassee), 5-6, So.

The state’s leading scorer, according to MaxPreps, Turral put up 34.4 points per game and was named Class 8A Player of the Year.

SECOND TEAM

Maria Alvarez, G, Miami Country Day, 5-7, Sr.

Caitlin McGee, G/F, Sandalwood (Jacksonville), 6-1, Jr.

Sydney James, F/G, Ocala Trinity Catholic, 6-0, Jr.

Caylan Jones, G, North Florida Christian (Tallahassee), 5-10, Sr.

Paris Sharpe, F, American Heritage (Plantation), 6-0, Sr.