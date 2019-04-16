2018-19 ALL-USA Georgia Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Georgia Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Boys Basketball Team

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Thompson, McEachern (Powder Springs)

The ALL-USA National Coach of the Year, Thompson guided McEachern to the program’s first state title. The Indians went 32-0 while also claiming championships at the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions and the City of Palms Classic.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Sharife Cooper, G, McEachern (Powder Springs), 6-1/160, Jr.

Named ALL-USA National Player of the Year, as well as the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, the five-star recruit averaged 28.6 points and 8.7 assists a game.

Brandon Boston, G, Norcross, 6-6/175, Jr.

A five-star recruit with offers from Alabama, Duke, Florida, Auburn and Kentucky, Boston scored 18.4 points a game.

Anthony Edwards, G, Holy Spirit Prep (Atlanta), 6-4/205, Sr.

The Georgia signee was named to the USA TODAY ALL-USA first team after averaging 29 points and nine rebounds per game.

Walker Kessler, C, Woodward Academy (College Park), 7-0/235, Jr.

Chosen for the Class 4A all-state first team, Kessler averaged a double-double with 21 points and 11.9 rebounds a game.

Isaac Okoro, F, McEachern (Powder Springs), 6-5/200, Sr.

Okoro, who signed with Auburn, was the Class 7A South Player of the Year after recording 19.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

SECOND TEAM

Deivon Smith, G, Grayson (Loganville), 6-0/160, Jr.

Jamir Chaplin, G, Meadowcreek (Norcross), 6-4/180, Sr.

Jayce Moore, G, Coffee (Douglas), 6-2/170, Sr.

Kyle Sturdivant, G, Norcross, 6-3/190, Sr.

Marcus Watson, G/F, Buford, 6-6/205