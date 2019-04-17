2018-19 ALL-USA Georgia Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Georgia Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

GIRLS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Girls Basketball Teams

NATIONAL: ALL-USA Girls Basketball Team

BOYS STATE: Complete list of ALL-USA State Boys Basketball Teams

COACH OF THE YEAR

Tim Slater, Lanier (Buford)

Until recently, Lanier did not have a state championship, in any team sport, to its credit, but the girls basketball team changed that. Slater, in his first year with the program, guided the Longhorns to the 6A state title and a 29-3 record.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Kayla McPherson, G, Madison County (Danielsville), 5-7, So.

Named the state’s Gatorade and Class 4A Player of the Year, McPherson scored 28 points a game and added 6.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Anaya Boyd, G, Lovejoy (Hampton), 5-11, Jr.

Chosen by the Atlanta Tipoff Club as the Metro MVP, Boyd averaged 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.

Avyonce Carter, G/F, Wesleyan (Peachtree Corners), 5-10, Jr.

Georgia’s Miss Basketball earned first-team All-Metro honors from the Atlanta Tipoff Club and averaged 17.9 points and 9.1 rebounds a game.

Deasia Merrill, C, Villa Rica, 6-1, Sr.

Signed with Kentucky, Merrill is the Class 5A Player of the Year after contributing 21 points and 13 rebounds a game.

Kaylee Sticker, G/F, Dawson County (Dawsonville), 6-0, Sr.

A Clemson signee, Sticker scored 19.6 points per game this season and finisher her career with a school record 1,656 points.

SECOND TEAM

Raven Johnson, G, Westlake (Atlanta), 5-8, So.

Bria Harmon, G, Collins Hill (Suwanee), 5-7, Sr.

Zoesha Smith, F, Glynn Academy (Brunswick), 5-11, Jr.

Destanee Wright, G, Dodge County (Eastman), 5-5, Sr.