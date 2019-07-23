2018-19 ALL-USA Girls Coach of the Year: Mike McCabe, Union Catholic

Mike McCabe helped his strong cast at Union Catholic (Scotch Plains, New Jersey) go undefeated for the fifth season in a row.

He helped train a roster that consisted of several key athletes from all four grades in different events, ranging from distance and relays to pole vaulting and long jumps.

For his efforts and his team’s performance, he was voted the ALL-USA Girls Coach of the Year, finishing the poll with 207 votes, almost 65% of the total poll.

FINAL TALLY: 2018-19 ALL-USA Girls Coach of the Year

Nobody else in the poll finished close to him. The next two coaches had fewer than a fourth of the total number of votes McCabe received.

Matt Colvin, the coach of Southlake Carroll (Texas) soccer, finished with 45 votes. His team won the Texas Class 6A championship while holding opponents scoreless 18 times, including in the regional finals, semifinals and championship game.

Rick Robinson of Norco (California) softball finished right below Colvin with 44 votes.

Robinson’s Norco team won its second-straight CIF-SS championship in a 31-1 season and finished No. 2 in the Super 25.

Colvin and Robinson had about 14% of the poll apiece.

