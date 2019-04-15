2018-19 ALL-USA Girls Hockey: First Team

15 shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | April 15, 2019
In honor of Girls Sports Month, USA TODAY High School Sports has unveiled the ALL-USA Girls Hockey Teams for the 2018-19 season based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Shawn Rousseau, Kent School
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Casey O’Brien, Shattuck St. Mary’s
<p><strong>School: </strong>Bishop Kearney (Rochester, N.Y.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Defenseman<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>5-7<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Clarkson<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Bernard helped Team USA to a silver medal in January, contributing an assist and a plus-2 rating at the Under-18 World Championships in Japan. Stateside, Bernard produced 12 goals, 19 assists and shutdown defense for Kearney (29-20-3).</p> <p><em>Photo: Bishop Kearney</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>South Anchorange (Alaska)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Goalie<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Junior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>5-4<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Uncommitted<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Playing for the South Anchorage boys team, Hogenson earned First Team All-State status by posting an 18-1 record, a 0.74 goals against average and a .954 save percentage. The Wolverines finished 23-1 and won the Alaska Class 4A state title.</p> <p><em>Photo: Kindra Hogenson</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Vermont Academy (Saxtons Rivers, Vt.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Junior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>5-9<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Colgate<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Kaltounkova tallied 39 goals and 19 assists in 21 games as the Wildcats skated to a 19-8-3 record and the New England Prep School Division 2 quarterfinals. In January, Kaltounkova was the leading scorer for the Czech Republic as it finished 3-3 at the 2019 Under-18 World Championships. She finished with a tournament-high six assists.</p> <p><em>Photo: Vermont Academy</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Shattuck-St. Mary’s (Faribault, Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Junior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>5-3<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Wisconsin<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>A returning ALL-USA Third Team selection, O’Brien was unstoppable during her junior year for the Sabers (48-3-3), compiling 48 goals and 39 assists to win ALL-USA Player of the Year honors.</p> <p><em>Photo: Shattuck-St. Mary’s</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Shattuck-St. Mary’s (Faribault, Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Junior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>5-2<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Wisconsin<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>With three goals and three assists, Webster was the leading scorer for Team USA as they won a silver medal in January at the Under-18 World Championships in Japan. Back home, the St. Louis native had another strong season for the Sabers (48-3-3) with 20 goals and 42 assists.</p> <p><em>Photo: Shattuck-St. Mary’s</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Blake (Hopkins, Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Defenseman<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>5-10<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Minnesota<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Minnesota’s Ms. Hockey winner, Wethington had a banner senior season for the Bears (25-3), tallying 21 goals and 32 assists as a defenseman. Blake, which lost in the Minnesota Class 6AA sectional final to eventual state champ Edina, allowed less than two goals per game.</p> <p><em>Photo: Kristen Burton</em></p>
