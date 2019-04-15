2018-19 ALL-USA Girls Hockey: Second Team

shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | April 15, 2019
In honor of Girls Sports Month, USA TODAY High School Sports has unveiled the ALL-USA Girls Hockey Teams for the 2018-19 season based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
COACH OF THE YEAR: Shawn Rousseau, Kent School
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Casey O’Brien, Shattuck St. Mary’s
MORE: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM
<p><strong>School: </strong>Blake (Hopkins, Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>5-7<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Cornell<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Daniel recorded 26 goals and 36 assists to lead Blake (25-3) to the Minnesota Class 6AA sectional championship game. A finalist for Ms. Hockey (won by her teammate Madeline Wethington), Daniel was a First Team All-State pick.</p> <p><em>Photo: Kirsten Burton</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Shattuck-St. Mary’s (Faribault, Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Defenseman<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>5-5<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Boston College<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>A returning ALL-USA Third Team selection, Hartmetz was one of six high-school-age players invited to train with the U.S. National Team in October, and that experience helped carry her to a strong senior season for the Sabers (48-3-3). A rock-solid defenseman, Hartmetz also contributed seven goals and 24 assists for the offense.</p> <p><em>Photo: Shattuck-St. Mary’s</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Warroad (Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Goalie<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>5-7<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Ohio State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Kuntz had an unbelievable season between the pipes for Warroad. She finished the year 28-1-1 with a 0.76 goals against average and 16 shutouts. A finalist for Ms. Goalie Minnesota, Kuntz was an All-State pick for the Warriors, whose only loss came in the Minnesota Class A state title game.</p> <p><em>Photo: David Marvin</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Rivers (Weston, Mass.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>5-7<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Williams<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Shaughnessy piled up 36 goals and 24 assists as the Red Wings (21-5-1) won the New England Prep Division 2 tournament title. Shaughnessy was a First Team All-New England pick and the MVP of the tournament championship game.</p> <p><em>Photo: Risley Photography</em></p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Edina (Minn.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Defenseman<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>5-7<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Penn State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Uihlein helped lead Edina to its second Minnesota Class AA state title in three years, notching four goals and 33 assists for the Hornets (27-4), who allowed just 1.77 goals per game. Uihlein was also a member of the Under-18 Women’s Team that won the silver medal in January at the World Championships in Japan.</p> <p>Photo: T.E. Morris</p>
<p><strong>School: </strong>Bishop Kearney (Rochester, N.Y.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Year: </strong>Junior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>5-5<br /> <strong>College: </strong>Penn State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>Zanon piled up the points for Kearney (29-20-3), tallying 41 goals and 33 assists. She was a member of Team USA that won the silver medal in January at the Under-18 World Championships in Japan.</p> <p><em>Photo: Bishop Kearney</em></p>
LOOKBACK: 2018-19 ALL-USA Preseason Girls Hockey Team
ONE YEAR AGO: Who made the ALL-USA Team last season?
ALL-USA Girls Hockey, ALL-USA Girls Hockey Team, Hadley Hartmetz, Izzy Daniel, Kate Shaughnessy, Kiara Zanon, Mallory Uihlein, Quinn Kuntz, ALL-USA, Girls Ice Hockey
shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send