2018-19 ALL-USA Girls Wrestler of the Year: Macey Kilty, River Falls

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Girls Wrestling Team for the 2018-19 season, selected in coordination with Earl Smith of TheOpenMat.com based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

TEAM: ALL-USA GIRLS WRESTLING TEAM

HONORABLE MENTION: ALL-USA Girls Wrestling

WRESTLER PROFILE:



Name: Macey Kilt

School: River Falls, Wis.

Weight: 152

Class: 2019

College: Uncommitted

Macey Kilty’s “offseason” in the summer of 2018 included winning a Cadet World Title at 69 kgs. On her way to the finals, Macey pinned two of her three opponents and was a 12-1 winner in her other match.

She won the gold medal during a lopsided 9-3 win over a challenger from Sweden.

Less than two weeks later, Macey entered the Junior National Championships and breezed through the field without surrendering a point. That win gave her a total of four national championships in Fargo, throughout her high school career.

If that wasn’t enough, Kilty wrestled up an age at the Junior World Championships and came away with another medal. Macey dominated the competition before falling to a returning world champion in the finals.

Kilty and tough freshman Kennedy Blades became the first girls to participate in the preseason Who’s #1 All-Star Dual Meet, and she was able to come away with a victory in the event 6-5.

POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Girls Wrestler of the Year?

BOYS WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Carson Kharchla, Olentangy Liberty

BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR: Troy Tirapelle, Buchanan

BOYS TEAMS: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM