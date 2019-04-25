2018-19 ALL-USA Girls Wrestling Team

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | April 25, 2019
USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Girls Wrestling Team for the 2018-19 season, selected in coordination with Earl Smith of TheOpenMat.com based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Macey Kilty, River Falls
HONORABLE MENTION: ALL-USA Girls Wrestling
POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Girls Wrestler of the Year?
BOYS WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Carson Kharchla, Olentangy Liberty
BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR: Troy Tirapelle, Buchanan
BOYS TEAMS: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM
Alara Boyd, Alexys Zepeda, ALL-USA Girls Wrestling Team, Cheyenne Bowman, Elisa Robinson, Emily Shilson, Kiana Pugh, Macey Kilty, Olivia Shore, Peyton Prussin, Tristan Kelly, Vayle Rae Baker, Xochitl Mota-Pettis, ALL-USA, Girls Wrestling