USA Today Sports

2018-19 ALL-USA Girls Wrestling Team: Honorable Mention

Photo: Riley Green

2018-19 ALL-USA Girls Wrestling Team: Honorable Mention

Girls Wrestling

2018-19 ALL-USA Girls Wrestling Team: Honorable Mention

By April 25, 2019

By: |

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Girls Wrestling Team for the 2018-19 season, selected in coordination with Earl Smith of TheOpenMat.com based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Macey Kilty, River Falls

TEAM: ALL-USA GIRLS WRESTLING TEAM

POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Girls Wrestler of the Year?

BOYS WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: Carson Kharchla, Olentangy Liberty

BOYS COACH OF THE YEAR: Troy Tirapelle, Buchanan

BOYS TEAMS: FIRST TEAM | SECOND TEAM | THIRD TEAM

, , , , , , ALL-USA, Girls Wrestling

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2019/2018-19-all-usa-girls-wrestling-team-honorable-mention
2018-19 ALL-USA Girls Wrestling Team: Honorable Mention
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.