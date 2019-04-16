2018-19 ALL-USA Hawaii Boys Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Hawaii Boys Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Kelly Grant, Maryknoll (Honolulu)

Grant coached the Spartans to their first Division 1 state championship in 35 years, culminating with a 50-34 win over Punahou. Maryknoll’s last title came in 1984 when Grant was a guard for the championship team.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Kameron Ng, G, St. Francis (Honolulu), 5-10/150, Sr.

Ng averaged 24.4 points, four rebounds and three assists per game this past season to help lead St. Francis to a fourth-place finish in the Division 1 state tournament. For his efforts, Ng captured his state’s second straight Gatorade Player of the Year award.

Everett Torres-Kahapea, G, Kailua, 5-11/120, Sr.

Torres-Kahapea poured in 19 points per game and connected on 80 percent of his free throws for a Kailua team that reached the Division 1 state semifinals.

Marcus Tobin, C/F, Maryknoll (Honolulu), 6-6/200, Sr.

Maryknoll captured the Division 1 state title this past season, thanks largely to the efforts of Tobin who averaged 12.3 points per game in the state tournament and scored 17 in the state title-clincher over Punahou.

Kawika Lee, G, Iolani (Honolulu), 6-1/170, Sr.

The state’s leading free throw shooter (86 percent), Lee averaged 14 points per game and 13.7 in the state tournament for Iolani, which reached the Division 1 semifinals.

Ja’shon Carter, G, Kapolei, 5-10/160, Sr.

Carter’s 17 points-per-game average helped Kapolei advance to the Division 1 quarterfinals this past season.

SECOND TEAM

Christmas Togiai, G/F, Kamehameha (Honolulu), 6-2/190, Jr.

Duke Clemens, C, Punahou (Honlulu), 6-5/265, Sr.

Raefe McEnroe, F, Farrington (Honolulu), 6-4/190, Sr.

Geremy Robinson, G, Moanlua (Honolulu), 6-0/170, So.Kaulana

Makaula, F/G, Punahou (Honolulu), 6-3/180, Sr.