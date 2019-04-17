2018-19 ALL-USA Hawaii Girls Basketball Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the ALL-USA Alabama Girls Basketball Team. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2018-19 season.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Dean Young, Iolani (Honolulu)

The Raiders cemented the Division I state title under Young’s tutelage this past season, clinching the championship with a 52-49 victory over Kamehameha. It was Iolani’s first girls basketball state title since 1996.

FIRST TEAM

Player of the Year

Kalina Obrey, F, Kamehameha-Kaplama (Honolulu), 5-10, Sr.

Hawaii’s Gatorade Player of the Year led the Warriors to the Division 1 state title this past season, averaging 18.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and two assists per contest. The San Jose State-bound Obrey was also selected as a First Team All-State player and named MVP of the Interscholastic League of Honolulu.

Leiah Naeta, G, Kahuku, 5-6, So.

The sophomore sensation racked up 17.9 points and six rebounds per game to lead Kahuku to a sixth-place finish at the Division 1 state tournament.

Taylor Wu, G, Iolani (Honolulu), 5-8, Sr.

Wu’s 19 points led all scorers as Iolani topped Kamehameha by a 52-49 score in the Division 1 state final.

Kamalu Kamakawiwo‘ole, G/F, Kalani (Honolulu), 6-0, Sr.

Kamakawiwo‘ole averaged 17 points per game and earned First Team All-State honors for Kalani, which advanced to the Division 1 semifinals.

Susitina Namoa, F, Lahainaluna (Lahaina), 5-11, Sr.

Lahainaluna’s run to the Division 1 quarterfinals was highlighted by Namoa’s 16.4 points per game, which earned her a First Team All-State selection.

SECOND TEAM

Jalen Tanuvasa, G, Maryknoll (Honolulu), 5-7, So.

Caiyle Kaupu, F/C, Konawaena (Kealakekua), 5-11, Jr.

Lily Lefotu-Wahinekapu, G, Iolani (Honolulu), 5-7, So.

Alexis Huntimer, G, Iolani (Honolulu), 5-8, So.

Kelsie Imai, G, Waiakea (Hilo), 5-6